One Tweet Shows Leonardo DiCaprio’s Incredible Level Of Success Over The Past Decade

One viral tweet showed fans everything we needed to know about Leonardo DiCaprio’s absurd success over the past 10 years.

The tweet from @culturecrave lists every film the star actor has been in since 2010, and the list is wildly impressive. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

It includes hits “The Revenant,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Shutter Island” and many more. Take a look at the full list below.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s films this decade Shutter Island (2010)

Inception (2010)

J. Edgar (2011)

Django Unchained (2012)

The Great Gatsby (2013)

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

The Revenant (2015)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) — Culture Crave (@CultureCrave) December 25, 2019

DiCaprio’s career is truly spectacular. It’s amazing how he didn’t win his first Oscar until he did “The Revenant.”

Every single movie on that list is very good. Outside of “J. Edgar,” I’d say they’re all excellent. I didn’t even love “Gatsby” when I first saw it, but it certainly grew on me.

The rest of them are all certified hits. I can watch “Shutter Island” on repeat.

I truly believe when we look back in a few decades, DiCaprio will without a doubt be remembered as one of the greatest actors to ever live.

I think we’re already there anyways, but his legacy will only grow as more time passes. If he continues to crank out hits, he might go down as the greatest ever.