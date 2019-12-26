Madonna Cancels Concert Due To ‘Indescribable’ Pain

Madonna canceled a recent concert due to what she described as “indescribable” pain from a “injuries” and said doctors said she needs to take a break from touring to heal.

“As I climbed the ladder to sing Batuka On Saturday night in Miami I was in tears from the pain of my injuries,” the 61-year-old pop singer wrote on Instagram, according to the “Today” show in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Fan Sues Madonna For Starting Her Concerts Too Late)

“Which has been indescribable for the past few days,” she added. “With every song I sang, I said a prayer that I would make it to the next and get thru the show. My prayers were answered, And I made it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Dec 24, 2019 at 7:59pm PST

Madonna continued, “I consider myself a warrior. I never quit, I never give in, I never give up!! However this time I have to listen to my body And accept that my pain is a warning.”(RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)

The “Vogue” singer then went on to explain to her fans that she had to cancel her last show and doctors suggest that if she wants to continue touring she must rest “for as long as possible.”

“They have made it very clear to me that if l’am to continue my tour— I must rest for as long as possible so that I don’t inflict further and Irreversible damage to my body,” the “Like A Virgin” hitmaker explained. “I have never let an injury stop me from performing but this time I have to accept that there is no shame in being human and having to press the pause button.”

“I thank you all for your understanding, love and support,” she added. “As the Words to Batuka go……….. It’s a Long Road……….Lord Have Mercy Things have got to change. And they will because MADAME [X] is a fighter!! Happy Holidays to Everyone.”

It comes after Madonna had to skip performing at a show back in October in New York City due to knee injury. And at the end of last month, she cancelled three shows in Boston due to “overwhelming pain.”