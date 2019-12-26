Gardner Minshew Sets Jacksonville Jaguars Record For Most Passing Yards For A Rookie

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew has set the franchise record for most passing yards by a rookie.

As pointed out by the NFL with a Wednesday tweet, the mustached football icon will go down as the most prolific rookie passer in franchise history.

He’s already thrown for just under 3,000 yards with one more game left in the season. His touchdown-to-interception ratio is also at 18/5, which is insanely impressive for a rookie.

If you haven’t enjoyed the Minshew show, then you just don’t love football. It’s been an absolute blast watching the former Washington State star tear up the league.

The man just loves airing it out, and he’s got the kind of attitude and X-factor you look for in a franchise gunslinger.

The man was picked in the sixth round! He was a sixth round pick and he’s out there balling for the Jaguars, and likely will be for awhile.

The NFL is simply better when guys like Minshew are tearing it up. He’s authentic, he’s a fun guy and he plays with reckless abandonment.

Let’s hope he’s the Jaguars starting quarterback for a long time. I can’t wait to watch Minshew Mania take over the NFL for the next several years.