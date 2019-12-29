Detroit Lions Lose To The Packers 23-20, Finish The Season An Embarrassing 3-12-1

The Detroit Lions ended the 2019 season by losing to the Packers 23-20 Sunday afternoon.

There it is, folks. This abomination of a season is finally over. All of our pain and suffering is finally over. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite being up early in the game, the Packers ended our season with a loss. Honestly, I’m glad we lost.

We had nothing to gain by winning. Sure, we could have made the postseason a little more difficult for the Packers, but this is now about draft position.

I’m so glad this season is over. Watching the Lions this year has been about as pleasant as I imagine sticking your hand in a blender would be. We finished 3-12-1. What a disgrace.

It was just awful, and we all know the train wreck that happened the moment Matthew Stafford went down with a back injury.

Now it’s over and we can focus on something else. Good riddance to the 2019 Detroit Lions! I wish I’d never met you.

Now, let’s focus on 2020 and never let this ever happen again.