PREVIEW: The Detroit Lions Will End Their Pathetic Season Against The Packers

The Detroit Lions will end the season Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.
After an atrocious season, a loss to the Packers today will be the final bullet to the head. We’re entering the day at 3-11-1, and I have no doubt we’ll end the day with our 12th loss in 2019. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Honestly, the end of this game can’t get here fast enough. This isn’t a football game today against Green Bay. It’s a mercy killing.
I almost don’t even want to watch because I know we have no shot of winning. There’s no chance in hell the Lions beat the Packers with David Blough playing quarterback.
It’s not just not going to happen. Do I wish it could happen? Sure, but I’m not delusional. The Lions are going to lose to the Packers, and our season will end with the embarrassing record of 3-12-1.
After we lose today, then it’s time to start preparing for the offseason and maybe do a lot of praying. Let’s all pray Matthew Stafford gets healthy.
If he doesn’t, then we’re going to be sitting here in a year looking at the same situation. I truly don’t have any more words to describe it.
We got dog walked nonstop this season, and I just want it to be over. Let’s all hope 2020 brings us some better outcomes.