‘This Thing Saved Me’: Kanye West Celebrates 1 Year Of Sunday Service

Musician Kanye West celebrated a year of Sunday Services at a homeless shelter in Los Angeles.

West hosted his church service at the Union Rescue Mission, according to a report published Monday by Fox News.

“A lot of times people say, ‘Thank you Ye for Sunday Service.’ I’m saying thank God. This thing saved my life,” West said. “This thing was an alternative to opioids. This thing was an alternative to pornography.”

West made the comments while singing his new song “Closed On Sunday,” which references his family values.

The “Follow God” singer opened up about his new relationship with Christ and being saved during the year 2019.

“I worked for others before Christ,” West said. “It landed me right in the hospital.” (RELATED: ‘New Wave Of Revival’: ‘Over 1,000’ People Reportedly Committed Their Lives To Jesus Christ At Kanye West’s Sunday Service)

Adam Tyson, a pastor who sometimes preaches at West’s services, said the purpose of the Sunday Service is to let people get to know Jesus during an interview in October.

“It feels like half the crowd comes because they are Kanye fans, but we want them to leave knowing Jesus Christ,” Tyson told Fox News. “We want them to know that there is something better than what the world offers. The answer is found in Jesus, in knowing Him, loving Him, and walking in obedience to Him.”