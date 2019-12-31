Cleveland Browns Part Ways With General Manager John Dorsey

The chaos surrounding the Cleveland Browns got cranked up Tuesday when the team parted ways with general manager John Dorsey.

According to Adam Schefter, Dorsey was offered the opportunity the opportunity to stay with the team after some front office restructuring, but chose not to.

You can read a full statement from the Browns below.

John Dorsey is out as the Browns’ GM, per source. Two sides couldn’t come to an agreement on a future re-structure of the organization. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2019

Statement from Browns’ ownership on parting ways with John Dorsey: pic.twitter.com/FXbJnMUhoY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2019

We’ve mutually parted ways with John Dorsey » https://t.co/sPFJZPBbHp pic.twitter.com/9gKT0jQ35b — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 31, 2019

What an utter circus in Cleveland. First, head coach Freddie Kitchens gets canned and now Dorsey, the man who was supposed to be the savior, gets shown the exit door.

If you didn’t already think it was a disaster for the Browns at the current moment in time, then you simply haven’t been paying attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on Dec 29, 2019 at 5:03pm PST

There’s no other way to spin it. I honestly feel bad for the good people of Cleveland. I honestly do. I know some of those people.

They’re passionate fans, and they deserve much better than the junk they’ve gotten over the past decade. It’s a crisis and nobody seems to have an answer!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on Dec 15, 2019 at 11:55am PST

The good news for me and my business is that we flourish as the Browns burn. I can’t wait to see what horrible turn the franchise takes next.