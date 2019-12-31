Richie Incognito Gets 2-Year Contract Extension From The Raiders, Will Get $6.35 Million Guaranteed

Oakland Raiders offensive lineman Richie Incognito has agreed to an extension with the team.

According to Ian Rapoport, Incognito’s two-year extension is worth up to $14 million. He’ll get $6.35 million guaranteed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The #Raiders and G Richie Incognito agreed to terms on a 2-year extension worth $14M, source said. He gets $6.35M guaranteed. Some spending money for Vegas. https://t.co/E0iyARHJLA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2019

This is pretty cool for Incognito. It wasn’t that long ago when it looked like Incognito, who became famous in the league after the Dolphins bullying scandal, would never play in the NFL, and he was facing legal trouble after being arrested at a funeral home.

It seemed like his life was falling apart at every single turn. It was borderline tragic to watch him spiral downwards.

Jon Gruden and the Raiders took a chance on him, and it worked out well. He had a strong season, and the team is rewarding him with an extension.

It’s crazy how much things have changed since last summer, and I mean that in the best way possible. You never want to watch somebody’s life seemingly fall apart.

Let’s hope Richie Incognito’s life only continues to go up from here. He’s been through some dark times, but he’s obviously doing much better now.

That’s the kind of stuff we all love to see.