Minnesota Receiver Tyler Johnson Makes Circus Touchdown Catch Against Auburn

Minnesota Gophers receiver Tyler Johnson had an absurd touchdown catch Wednesday against Auburn.
Johnson snagged a ball with one hand at the back of the end zone against the Tigers. It’s without a doubt one of the craziest catches you’ll ever see. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Give it a watch below. I’d recommend sitting it down before firing it up.
— Jorgen Von Strangle (@WandsWithJuan) January 1, 2020
Absolutely unreal. That was an absolutely unreal catch. There’s no other way to describe it. What Tyler Johnson did on that play is pretty much beyond words.
How do you even defend against a pass and catch like that? The answer is that you can’t.
GIF: Oh my, Ty. #Gophers senior receiver Tyler Johnson with a sensational catch in the back of the end zone to give Minnesota a 24-17 lead over Auburn in the Outback Bowl. pic.twitter.com/lA3uxNhBex
— Andy Greder (@andygreder) January 1, 2020
As of this moment, Minnesota is up 24-17 at halftime. If Johnson keeps making plays like this one, I’m not sure the Tigers have much of a chance.
Hell of a catch from the Gophers star.