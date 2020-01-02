ESPN Releases Incredible Video Recapping The Best Sports Moments Of The 2010s

ESPN recently released an incredible video recapping the past decade in sports.

As everybody knows, I'm all about sports, and there's nothing that gets me going like a walk down memory lane.

That’s exactly what this video did for me, and it’ll do the same for all of you. Give it a watch below.

I can’t recommend this incredible @SportsCenter recap of sports in the 2010’s enough. pic.twitter.com/iVriE565qv — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 1, 2020

The past decade was truly an incredible time in sports. We saw LeBron James switch teams multiple times, and the New England Patriots take things to a new level. We got introduced to Zion Williamson and the Golden State Warriors became a dominant dynasty. Alabama and Clemson became the two best college football teams in America, we saw the rise and fall of Ronda Rousey, Conor McGregor took the UFC by storm and we witnessed so much more.

For me, it was also a hell of a decade on the sports front. While the Detroit Lions are still trash, I got to witness an unprecedented era of Wisconsin Badgers success.

The football team punched tickets to the Rose Bowl four different times, won three conference titles, won five division titles and put a ton of players in the NFL, including superstars Russell Wilson, J.J. Watt and Melvin Gordon.

The Badgers basketball team won the 2015 regular season and Big 10 tournament titles, went to two Final Fours, were the runner-up in 2015, saw Bo Ryan usher in a new era of domination before stepping down and we welcomed Greg Gard as the new coach.

Most importantly, Wisconsin won one of the greatest games ever played when they upset an undefeated Kentucky team in the 2015 Final Four.

It was a hell of a 10-year run in the sports world, and I hope you all enjoyed it as much as I did.