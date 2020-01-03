Lane Kiffin Hires Former Maryland Head Coach D.J. Durkin At Ole Miss

Former Maryland football coach D.J. Durkin has been hired by Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss.

Durkin, who was fired by Maryland after the death of a player and problems within the program, was hired by the Rebels, according to an official release from the program. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s not known at this time what role he’ll have on Kiffin’s staff.

We all know Kiffin was going to do some bold things. I’m not sure anybody saw this coming. After the death of Jordan McNair and his firing from Maryland, Durkin seemed to be untouchable on the college level.

Clearly, Kiffin is willing to take any heat he might get for the move.

Durkin is a talented coach, and he certainly knows his Xs and Os. If things go well with Kiffin in Oxford, then he could find himself as a coordinator or head coach again.

That’s obviously a far off thought, but all it takes is one chance to rehab your image. That’s what Durkin now has with the Rebels and Kiffin.

We’ll see what happens, but I definitely didn’t anticipate this move at all. Kiffin loves moving the needle, and hiring D.J. Durkin does that in spades.