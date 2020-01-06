‘Mandolorian’ Creator Jon Favreau Confirms Exactly Who Baby Yoda Really Is And It’s Not Who You Think

“The Mandalorian” creator Jon Favreau has finally opened up about who exactly one of the beloved characters on the show really is and said Baby Yoda is not the famed Jedi master.

“The series timeline takes place after Return of the Jedi,” the 53-year-old director shared when asked about the popular Baby Yoda, according to USA Today in a piece published Sunday. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

WATCH:

“And fans of the original trilogy will remember that Yoda not only passes away but actually disappears,” he added of the character from the hit series on Disney +. “So Yoda exists as a force ghost.”(REVIEW: ‘The Mandalorian’ On Disney+ Is A Must Watch Show For ‘Star Wars’ Fans)

Favreau continued, while explaining why the little green guy is still named Baby Yoda.

“Because there’s no name for the Yoda species,” the Marvel star shared. “It’s the easiest, shortest, most hashtagable way to identify that character, which is identified in the episode as ‘The Child.'”

The comments come after the Baby Yoda character made his debut on the series in late November sparking numerous threads and conversations among fans of the “Star Wars” universe as to who exactly the little guy was.

Many speculated whether the Baby Yoda was the Jedi master or perhaps might be the last one left of the species or in the same family as Yoda following the master’s death.

And that was one question, Favreau was not willing to answer.

“Well, now you’re getting into spoilers,” the producer shared. “I can’t say. But there are a lot of theories about that.”

So, for now, we wait and keep watching!