Conor McGregor Returns To America For His Fight Against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone

Conor McGregor is officially in America for his January 18 fight against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246.

According to TMZ Sports, the Irish-born fighter showed up in Las Vegas this past weekend to prepare for his return to the octagon.

McGregor also posted a photo of himself out running in Las Vegas. He's officially stateside, and ready to roll against Cerrone.

We're almost there, folks. We're 11 days out, and I'm ready to roll. It's been more than a year since McGregor fought, and we all know how that one ended.

Khabib dominated him. That’s not what McGregor is all about. We need him flying high at the top of his game.

View this post on Instagram Proper 12 days out A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jan 6, 2020 at 1:48pm PST

If McGregor can get a win against Cerrone, then there’s a very high chance we get the Khabib rematch everybody has been hoping for.

Go, Conor, go! Can’t wait to see what he does in his highly-anticipated return to the octagon.