Editorial

Conor McGregor Returns To America For His Fight Against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor - Weigh-in

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Conor McGregor is officially in America for his January 18 fight against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246.

According to TMZ Sports, the Irish-born fighter showed up in Las Vegas this past weekend to prepare for his return to the octagon. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

McGregor also posted a photo of himself out running in Las Vegas. He’s officially stateside, and ready to roll against Cerrone. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Out running on the streets of Las Vegas today. We are two weeks from fight night! So great to be back on U.S soil

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

We’re almost there, folks. We’re 11 days out, and I’m ready to roll. It’s been more than a year since McGregor fought, and we all know how that one ended. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)

Khabib dominated him. That’s not what McGregor is all about. We need him flying high at the top of his game.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Proper 12 days out

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

If McGregor can get a win against Cerrone, then there’s a very high chance we get the Khabib rematch everybody has been hoping for.

Go, Conor, go! Can’t wait to see what he does in his highly-anticipated return to the octagon.