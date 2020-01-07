Seahawks Beating The Eagles Averaged 35.8 Million Viewers On NBC

The Seattle Seahawks beating the Philadelphia Eagles got some monster TV ratings Sunday.

According to Sports Business Journal, the Seahawks beating the Eagles averaged a stunning 35.8 million viewers on NBC, which is the highest since the Super Bowl last season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Seahawks (@seahawks) on Jan 5, 2020 at 6:14pm PST

The numbers are absolutely pornographic. There’s truly no other way to describe them. Pornographic, folks!

Nearly 36 million people for an NFC wild-card game. That’s simply mind-boggling. I thought it was impressive when the Titans/Patriots got more than 25 million viewers.

The Seahawks blew that out of the water.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Seahawks (@seahawks) on Jan 5, 2020 at 5:45pm PST

Russell Wilson really does move the needle in a way very few other people in American sports can. The man just draws an audience.

Add in the fact Marshawn Lynch is back, and you have all the pieces necessary for some big ratings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Seahawks (@seahawks) on Jan 5, 2020 at 3:18pm PST

Did I expect the game to average nearly 36 million viewers? Not at all. Those are numbers I didn’t even consider for an NFC wild-card game.

I can’t wait to see what the ratings are down the stretch. I fully expect them to be gigantic.