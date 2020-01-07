Video Shows Stefon Diggs Shaking Hands With Sean Payton After Viral Photo

Minnesota Vikings star Stefon Diggs did shake hands with Saints coach Sean Payton after beating him Sunday.

Several photos went ultra viral of Diggs appearing to mock Payton by pretending to rev up a motorcycle following the big win for the Vikings in an NFC wild-card game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

lmao this photo of stefon diggs and sean payton pic.twitter.com/GHmvxlXiap — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) January 5, 2020

However, the actual video of the their postgame interaction told a very different story. Yes, Diggs was pretending to rev a motorcycle, but everything changed the moment he saw Payton.

He stopped immediately, showed Payton some respect and shook his hand. You can watch the video of the interaction below.

I’ve seen a photo making the rounds appearing to show #Skol WR @stefondiggs mocking #Saints HC @SeanPayton post game by doing the ‘bike like dance.’@wdsu‘s @am7photography video shows the truth. Diggs joking around, then straightening up and respectfully shaking SP’s hand. pic.twitter.com/Jk7eqy0fMp — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) January 6, 2020

This is why you should always be hesitant to believe what you see on the internet if there’s no evidence to back it up.

At first glance, it certainly looked like Diggs was getting in the face of Payton. There were plenty of photos circulating to suggest that was the case.

SEND THIS PIC TO THE HALL OF FAME IMMEDIATELY STEFON DIGGS pic.twitter.com/MYpUr49cD3 — Jack Borman (@jrborman13) January 6, 2020

However, the moment you see the video, you can see the Vikings star immediately shook hands with the Saints head coach upon seeing him.

Again, never trust a viral tweet just because it might be funny or convenient.

Luckily, Diggs had the video to clear him in this case because it’s clear nothing bad happened at all.