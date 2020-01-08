Editorial

Anthony Davis Suffers Scary Fall Against The New York Knicks

Anthony Davis (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/TheRenderNBA2/status/1214776915539697664)

Anthony Davis (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/TheRenderNBA2/status/1214776915539697664)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis suffered a scary fall Tuesday night against the New York Knicks.

The NBA star tried to block a shot, and that’s when things took a turn for the worse. Davis fell onto his back, and was immediately in a ton of pain. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the scary moment below.

According to Rich Paul, the negatives on Davis didn’t show serious damage, but that he’s “sore.”

Given how bad that fall looked, Davis should consider himself lucky that it wasn’t worse. There are few things scarier than when basketball players fall like Davis did.

I always hold my breath whenever I see that. It’s a great way to get seriously hurt. The sound of it makes me cringe every time.

Luckily, it sounds like Davis will be fine, but might miss a couple games.

All things considered, he should consider himself very lucky that it didn’t turn out much worse.