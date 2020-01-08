Anthony Davis Suffers Scary Fall Against The New York Knicks

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis suffered a scary fall Tuesday night against the New York Knicks.

The NBA star tried to block a shot, and that’s when things took a turn for the worse. Davis fell onto his back, and was immediately in a ton of pain. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the scary moment below.

Anthony Davis goes up for a block and falls on his tail bone pic.twitter.com/FaSUSDJDXq — The Render (@TheRenderNBA2) January 8, 2020

According to Rich Paul, the negatives on Davis didn’t show serious damage, but that he’s “sore.”

Rich Paul just came by the media table to say X-rays on Anthony Davis were negative but that he is “sore” — Bill Oram (@billoram) January 8, 2020

Given how bad that fall looked, Davis should consider himself lucky that it wasn’t worse. There are few things scarier than when basketball players fall like Davis did.

I always hold my breath whenever I see that. It’s a great way to get seriously hurt. The sound of it makes me cringe every time.

Luckily, it sounds like Davis will be fine, but might miss a couple games.

Anthony Davis was able to walk in the player tunnel at Staples Center as the initial shock of the fall wore off, a source tells ESPN. The plan is for Davis to undergo an MRI on Wednesday. He is expected to miss the upcoming road trip in DAL & OKC to stay back and rehab. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 8, 2020

All things considered, he should consider himself very lucky that it didn’t turn out much worse.