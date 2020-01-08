REPORT: Bill Clinton Caught In Photos On Jeffrey Epstein’s Plane With ‘Sex Slave’

New photos published by the U.S. Sun show former President Bill Clinton standing on late sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet, referred to as the “Lolita Express.”

According to the Sun report, there are photos of Clinton with Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime friend of Epstein’s who is being investigated by the FBI for her ties to the billionaire.

Clinton and Maxwell are pictured standing at the door of Epstein’s private jet.

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Bill Clinton poses with Epstein’s ‘pimp’ Ghislaine Maxwell and a sex slave on board private jet the ‘Lolita Express’ https://t.co/dxIyqDy953 — The Sun US (@TheSunUS) January 8, 2020

There is also a photo of Clinton standing with his arm around Chauntae Davies, referred to as a “sex slave” for Epstein by The Sun.

Epstein died after an apparent suicide in a New York City jail in August.

The convicted sex criminal’s ties to a number of high-profile men have come under scrutiny since his death. Epstein and Clinton were friends, with the deceased billionaire reportedly visiting the Clinton White House four times. (RELATED: Report: Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Had A Portrait Of Bill Clinton Posing Provocatively In Blue Dress)

Many conspiracy theories about Epstein’s death have flourished across the political spectrum. Epstein’s brother, Mark, said in an interview that Jeffrey’s death was “very suspicious” and claimed that he “knew a lot of stuff about a lot of people.”