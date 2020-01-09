Dickie V Shines A Light On College Basketball During Iranian Missile Strikes

Dick Vitale had a laugh-out-loud tweet late Tuesday night.

The legendary college basketball personality was tuned in on the Iranian missile strikes on an Iraqi military base, but he was also locked in on the sport that made him famous. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He tweeted, “Like many I’ve been following the news involving the attacks on Al-Asad bases in Iraq by Iran .Also I’ve been checking hoop news & 4 Teams should get a tip of the hat // RUTGERS/ PROVIDENCE / MARYLAND/BOSTON COLLEGE !They had W’s over Penn St- Marquette-Ohio St – & yes VIRGINIA .”

Like many I’ve been following the news involving the attacks on Al-Asad bases in Iraq by Iran .Also I’ve been checking hoop news & 4 Teams should get a tip of the hat // RUTGERS/ PROVIDENCE / MARYLAND/BOSTON COLLEGE !They had W’s over Penn St- Marquette-Ohio St – & yes VIRGINIA . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 8, 2020

If you don’t find that tweet funny, then you just don’t have a sense of humor. The guy tweeted about air strikes and how four college basketball teams caught his attention at the same time.

The dude is so dedicated to the game that even on the verge of a war, he couldn’t help but notice that those four teams had put together nice seasons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dick Vitale (@dickiev_espn) on Jan 4, 2020 at 11:32am PST

I honestly never thought Rutgers, Iraq, and Iran would ever be in the same tweet, but here we are. Dickie V is just living on a different level.

It’s too bad he wasn’t on Twitter during WWII.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dick Vitale (@dickiev_espn) on Jan 1, 2020 at 9:00am PST

I can just see the tweets right now. He’d be firing off something along the lines of “Following along with the D-Day developments. Also following along with Minnesota. Lots of impressive wins!”

Never change, Dickie V. Never change!