Kyle Rudolph Isn’t Pleased His Gloves Meant For Charity Got Sold On eBay

Minnesota Vikings star Kyle Rudolph wasn’t pleased his gloves from the New Orleans Saints game got sold on eBay.

Rudolph tweeted that he gave the gloves he wore when making the game-winning catch against New Orleans to a member of the media for charity.

YOU LIKE THAT Kirk Cousins and Kyle Rudolph with the walk-off win in OT! (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/JHTwR7BER2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 5, 2020

Instead, they ended up getting sold on eBay.

Rudolph tweeted, “I saw this.. it’s disappointing. A member of the media in the locker room after the game asked if he could have my gloves for a charity benefit, so I said of course and I will even sign them for you! Well he got me, sold on eBay 3 days later..”

I saw this.. it’s disappointing. A member of the media in the locker room after the game asked if he could have my gloves for a charity benefit, so I said of course and I will even sign them for you! Well he got me, sold on eBay 3 days later.. https://t.co/JCTO0OWM5n — Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph82) January 8, 2020

Luckily, the guy who bought them stepped forward, and said he’d donate them to a charity of Rudolph’s choice.

In response, the Vikings star said he’d give him his gloves from the upcoming 49ers game.

@KyleRudolph82 I’m the guy who bought them. I will gladly donate to a charity of your choice. — Jason King (@kingy1940) January 8, 2020

Hey Jason, really cool of you to do this! @UMNChildrens will greatly appreciate it and I will make sure to get you my pair from this weekends game! — Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph82) January 8, 2020

This is such a crummy thing to do. Why lie about it? Just ask for the gloves if you want them. Clearly, the unnamed member of the media knew Rudolph probably wouldn’t give them to him, which led to the charity claim.

Luckily, the guy who bought them stepped forward, and remedied the situation. It was also pretty cool Rudolph offered him his gloves from an upcoming game.

Outside of the guy who actually sold the gloves, it was class-act behavior all the way around. Now, we’ll have to wait and see if Rudolph can make another huge catch to help the Vikings advance.

He clearly has a lot of great karma coming his way!