Aaron Rodgers Praises Packers Fans, Says They Have A ‘Special Relationship’

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently had some powerful comments about fans of the team.

The account @espnnfl posted a Twitter video Monday of Rodgers praising supporters of the team after beating the Seahawks.

“We have such a special relationship with our fans,” the NFL star explained to the media. You can watch his full comments below.

“We have such a special relationship with our fans. … It’s just a different connection.” —@AaronRodgers12 has a lot of love for the publicly-owned Packers, and the Green Bay faithful pic.twitter.com/KsL6PhQMeW — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 13, 2020

Obviously, I hate the Packers, and I’m not a fan of Aaron Rodgers. I’ve spent my whole life cheering against the organization.

As a Lions fan, it’s in my DNA to hate the Packers and every single player on the roster. That’s just the way it works.

At the same time, I can say with absolute confidence that Rodgers is 100% correct on this one. Having grown up in Wisconsin, I can tell you the fans there treat the team differently than most NFL fans.

It’s not just a team that plays 16 games a season. The entire state revolves around the Packers. The green and gold dominate conversations during the fall.

It’s all about the Badgers and Packers for pretty much everybody in the state.

While I’m certainly no supporter of the franchise, I think we can all admit the truth on this one. Packers fans are a breed of their own, and it’s pretty damn cool.

Now, let’s all get back to cheering for the 49ers to beat them in the NFC championship game.