ESPN Releases Chilling Video For The College Football Season Ending

ESPN dropped an incredible video to wrap the college football season, and it’s something fans don’t want to miss.

The past few months of action have been nothing short of incredible. It was an awesome season of college football, and the video from ESPN perfectly put a bow on it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below.

This was a season was to remember. To everyone who joined us for the ride: Thank you pic.twitter.com/2ODKuuIh31 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 14, 2020

Now, we wait for several months before the end of August gets here. I’ll be damned if that doesn’t pull at my heart a bit.

Now, we’re counting down the days until kickoff.

Only 228 days until college football starts again. Can’t wait! — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 14, 2020

The nights will seem longer, the days will seem colder, the beer won’t be as cold, the food won’t be as good and the women won’t be as attractive.

That’s what awaits us through the offseason. The part of the year without college football isn’t a fun one.

It’s one we just hope to survive through.

Hold your family close, find as much game tape as you can to break down over the coming months, get your message board finger ready, stack up your season previews and do whatever else is necessary to make it to August.

We’ve done it before, and we can do it again. There will be times in the coming months when it feels like we just can’t make it to week one of 2020.

In those moments, grab a beer and fire up some highlights on YouTube. It won’t erase the pain of life without college football, but it’ll certainly ease it.

August will be here soon enough, folks! 2019 was a hell of a fun ride, and I have no doubt we’ll be sitting here next season saying the same thing.