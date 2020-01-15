Ivanka Turns Heads In Jaw-Dropping Black And White Checkered Dress At White House

Ivanka Trump definitely turned heads Wednesday when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping black and white checkered dress at the White House.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the gorgeous short sleeve number that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump and China’s Vice Premier Liu He during the signing of phase one of the trade agreement between the U.S. and China at a ceremony in the East Room. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the fantastic look with loose hair and black high heels.(RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

Ivanka’s fashion sense is always on point has has been noted many times before. Most recently, the first daughter got everyone’s attention when she showed up Tuesday in Atlanta in a stunning black and white print blazer and pants combo.

“Today I visited City of Refuge and Wellspring Living, 2 transformative organizations that protect the most vulnerable and provide transformative care through spiritual nurturing, therapeutic services, education, life skills and personal and professional development,” Trump captioned her post on Instagram in part, along with several pictures in the beautiful outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 14, 2020 at 6:34pm PST

“You really represent resilience and strength on a level we will never know” – ⁦@IvankaTrump⁩ meets with sex trafficking victims in Atlanta https://t.co/VKVz55BX0e — Marc Lotter – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@marc_lotter) January 14, 2020

