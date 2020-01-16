Liz Cheney Passes On Wyoming Senate Run

Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney announced Thursday that she will not run for senate this year, instead opting to remain as one of the top Republicans in the House of Representatives.

The daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney currently serves as Wyoming’s only representative in the House, and is the chair of the House Republican Conference, making her the third highest ranking Republican in the House. (RELATED: Liz Cheney: ‘Speaker Pelosi Is An ‘Embarrassment And Unfit For Office’)

“Nancy Pelosi and the Socialist Democrats in the House of Representatives are threatening our freedom and our Wyoming values every day. They must be stopped,” Cheney said in a statement, according to The Casper Star Tribune. “Our nation is facing grave security challenges overseas and the House Democrats are working to weaken our president and embolden our enemies. Socialists in congress and among the presidential candidates are threatening our liberty and freedom.”

Cheney added that she’s staying in the House because she believes she can help Republicans regain their majority.

“I believe I can have the biggest impact for the people of Wyoming by remaining in leadership in the House of Representatives and working (to) take our Republican majority back,” she said.

Cheney was first elected to the House in 2016, and is currently serving in her second term. Cheney’s decision not to run will likely open up the primary field for the seat being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Mike Enzi.