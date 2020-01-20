NFL Teams Have Reached Out To ESPN Pundit Dan Orlovsky

ESPN pundit Dan Orlovsky is reportedly getting coaching interest from NFL teams.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, unnamed teams have contacted the former Detroit Lions quarterback to take an offensive coaching position on their staffs.

Obviously, it’s good for Orlovsky that he has NFL interest, but I’m not sure he should really pay much attention to it.

He’s become a TV star at ESPN. He’s one of the best people on the network, and he’s quickly becoming one of the best people in sports media.

Would he really want to stop all of that to join an NFL staff? It just doesn’t seem worth it to me.

To me, it’s not even a tough call. If given the choice between being an offensive coach on an NFL staff or being a TV star, I’d way rather be on TV.

I don’t know for sure, but I’d imagine the stress of the job is way lower working for ESPN. Your job security is also much higher.

Having options is a great thing, and that’s where Orlovsky is at right now. If I had to guess, he’ll still be on ESPN in 2020.