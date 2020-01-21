Editorial

Baker Mayfield Says Myles Garrett Will Be Back Week 1 Of The 2020 Season

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield thinks Myles Garrett will be back on the field at the start of the 2020 season.

Garrett hasn’t played a single snap of football since he crushed Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The star Browns defensive end has been suspended indefinitely, and there’s been no clear indication of when he’ll play again. However, the team’s starting quarterback seems to know something the rest of us don’t.

“Yeah, he will. I sat next to him during the fight, he’s good, man. He’s in a good place right now, which is good for us as a team,” Mayfield told TMZ Sports when leaving the Conor McGregor/Donald Cerrone fight.

You can watch his full comments below.

If Garrett is back on the field week one for the Browns next season, then the NFL should be embarrassed. It’s that simple.

What he did was insanely dangerous, stupid, and can’t ever be accepted.

He should have to sit an entire calendar year. I don’t care if it’s the start of a new season. This is the same league that suspended Tom Brady over deflated balls.

Yet, they’re going to let Garrett play week one in 2020? Give me a break.

 

Let’s just hope Mayfield has no idea what he’s talking about because Garrett coming off suspension to start the season would be a joke.