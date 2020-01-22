Biden Snaps At CBS News Reporter For Asking About Bernie Sanders Spat

Joe Biden snapped at a CBS News reporter Wednesday after he asked the former vice president about his recent spat with fellow Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

“Yesterday, you said you accepted Bernie’s apology, now you’re attacking him. Why are you doing that? Why wasn’t his apology enough, Mr. Vice President? Why attack Sanders?” CBS News reporter Ed O’Keefe asked Biden after a campaign event in Mason City, Iowa.

“Why, why, why, why, why, why,” Biden said in rapid-fire fashion as he approached O’Keefe.

“You’re getting nervous, man. Calm down. It’s okay,” Biden continued, as he patted his hands on O’Keefe’s chest.

“He apologized for saying that I was corrupt. He did not say anything about whether or not I was telling the truth about social security,” Biden said of Sanders, punctuating his remarks with a firm tap to O’Keefe’s right shoulder. (RELATED: ‘You’re A Damn Liar!’: Biden Has Heated Exchange With Iowa Voter)

WATCH:

Sanders apologized Tuesday after one of his surrogates accused Biden of corruption. But the Vermont senator followed up with a Twitter post that quoted Biden in 1995 saying he was open to cuts to social security.

Biden’s reaction to O’Keefe is not his first outburst in the face of questions from reporters.

Biden snapped at Fox News reporter Peter Doocy at an Iowa event Sept. 22, 2019, over a question about Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine.

“Ask the right questions,” Biden advised Doocy.

Biden ripped Doocy at an event Nov. 21, 2019, for asking for comment about reports that a DNA test taken in a paternity lawsuit against Hunter Biden showed that he fathered a child out of wedlock with a woman in Arkansas.

Biden called an Iowa voter a “damn liar” at a campaign event Dec. 5, 2019. The man had asked the former Delaware senator about Hunter’s Ukraine work.

