Superstar Rapper Juice WRLD Dies Of Accidental Overdose

The cause of death has been released for the late superstar rapper Juice WRLD who authorities said died of an accidental overdose.

The 21-year-old rapper, who was born Jared A. Higgins, died of an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office shared in a statement with Fox News in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juice WRLD 9 9 9 (@juicewrld999) on Aug 29, 2019 at 3:06pm PDT

“The Office determined that Higgins died as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity,” the medical examiner’s office said. “The manner of death is [an] accident. Higgins was pronounced dead on December 8, 2019, at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Ill.” (RELATED: Juice WRLD’s Mom Speaks Out About Rapper’s Death, Drug Addiction)

The young rapper’s death shocked the music world last month when reports surfaced that the “Lucid Dreams” hitmaker had died after landing at Chicago’s Midway airport. (RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

At the time, the performer had reportedly suffered a seizure after his private jet landed at the airport.

An incident report obtained by the outlet from the Chicago Police department said:

According to the incident report, officers were joined by members of the ‘gang investigation federal task force’ conducting a cannabis and weapons investigation after the rapper’s plane landed at the airport.

Authorities on the scene administer Narcan, an opioid reversal, to the rapper after he started having a seizure. He was then transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Ill., but was later pronounced dead at the hospital.