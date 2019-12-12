Juice WRLD’s Mom Speaks Out About Rapper’s Death, Drug Addiction

Rapper Juice WRLD’s mom broke her silence Thursday after her son suffered a seizure and died Sunday at Chicago Midway International Airport.

Carmella Wallace claimed Juice, whose legal name was Jarad Higgins, was open about his addiction to prescription drugs in hopes that he could help others, according to a report published by TMZ.

“We loved Jarad with all of our hearts and cannot believe our time with him has been cut short,” Wallace said in a statement to TMZ. “As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jarad battled with prescription drug dependency.”

“Addiction knows no boundaries and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it,” Wallace continued in her statement. “Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction. We hope the conversations he started in his music and his legacy will help others win their battles as that is what he wanted more than anything.” (RELATED: Juice WRLD Kicks Artists Off Top Charts After Sudden Death)

“We know that Jarad’s legacy of love, joy and emotional honesty will live on,” Wallace said thanking Juice’s fans.

Juice’s seizure occurred after FBI agents began a raid after the private jet landed at the Chicago airport. He was reportedly given Narcan due to his addiction to Percocet. Juice woke up after the Narcan dose, but was incoherent. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.