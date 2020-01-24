Unfit To Print Episode 38: Black Gun Owners Shred Media Narrative About ‘White Nationalist’ Gun Rally

In this week’s episode of “Unfit to Print,” host Amber Athey is taking a look at the media’s insistence that the pro-gun Richmond rally would turn out violent and filled with white nationalists.

Various reporters fear mongered about Second Amendment activists gathering to protest gun control laws, but not a single arrest was made during the rally. There were also tons of pro-gun minorities present. (RELATED: Gun Rights Activists React To Claims That 2A Rally In Richmond Is Full Of White Supremacists)

LISTEN:

Amber also tackles the media’s obsession with impeachment manager and House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff during the Senate’s impeachment trial. They refuse to mention his many lies throughout the process and instead wax poetic about his floor speeches admonishing President Donald Trump.

LISTEN:

Remember when Schiff lied about his staffers having contact with the Ukraine whistleblower? The media must’ve forgotten about that.

WATCH:

