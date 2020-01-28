Editorial

Ivanka Wows In Stunning Black Jacket And Skirt Combo At WH

White House Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), Senior White House Advisor Ivanka Trump and U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin arrive before U.S. President Donald Trump delivered joint remarks with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Ivanka Trump definitely wowed when she stepped out Wednesday in a stunning black jacket and skirt combo during an event at the White House.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve, button-up coat and matching black skirt that went down past her knees as she arrived for a press conference where President Donald Trump delivered joint remarks with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the East Room. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the terrific winter look with loose hair and high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

To say she looked perfect would be an understatement.

“Proud of the diligent work of this Administration in putting forward the most detailed and realistic Peace Plan ever for a region which has so much potential for bright future,” the first daughter captioned her post on Instagram, along with photos from the event.

 

Ivanka’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before. Most recently, she turned heads when she showed up in Davos, Switzerland, wearing a beautiful powder blue pantsuit during the World Economic Forum.

