James Corden Confirms He Does Drive During ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Filming After Viral Video Shows Him Not Driving

Comedian James Corden addressed the speculation that he doesn’t drive during filming of his popular segment “Carpool Karaoke.”

Corden took a moment during Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Late Show” to discuss the viral clip that showed him seemingly filming a segment with musician Justin Bieber while being towed around the city.

“I know this looks bad. But I just want to say right now that I always drive the car unless we’re doing something where we think it might not be safe, like a dance routine or a costume change or if I’m drunk,” Corden admitted.

“It was a safety issue,” he said. “Frankly, I just kept getting lost in his eyes.”

Corden insisted he drives 95% of the time and that he’s only used a tow maybe five times out of all the times they’ve filmed “Carpool Karaoke.” (RELATED: Justin Bieber Films ‘Carpool Karaoke’ With James Corden, The Filming Process Shocks Fans)

“I want credit for it because I was raised driving on the completely different side of the road!” Corden quipped.

“I hate to be the bearer of even more bad news, but while we’re getting things out in the open, I don’t actually need them to help me get to work,” he added. “Often, I’m at work already. We’ve also never once, in the history of doing that bit, ever used the carpool lane. There’s not even a carpool lane on my way to work and I just thought that we all knew this. And I’m sorry that you were so deep into the reality of ‘Carpool Karaoke,’ but it’s TV and sometimes we do stuff just for the sake of entertainment.”

Well, I guess I was wrong here. I was convinced this was probably just normal, but Corden seems adamant that people understand he’s actually driving. I think it’s cooler if he is actually driving. It would mean that the entirety of Hollywood is as fake as we thought it was.