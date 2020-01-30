Jacob Markström Makes Insane Save Against The San Jose Sharks

Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markström had an insane save during a 5-2 win Wednesday night over the San Jose Sharks.

During what can best be described as a two-on-one, it looked like the Sharks were going to get a look at a wide open net.

Markström had different plans. When the Sharks fired off a shot, he made an absolutely insane save off of one of his leg pads.

Give it a watch below. It’s absurd.

Jacob Markström turning back the clock with the old school windmill pad save. pic.twitter.com/V3L66lutqe — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 30, 2020

There’s no doubt at all that the save above from Markström will be one of the best we see all season. That was just an unreal play.

That’s the kind of play that gets talked about in the locker room for a solid week at the very least. I’m not sure he could do that again if he was given 20 chances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver #Canucks (@canucks) on Jan 29, 2020 at 9:22pm PST

There’s a lot of talent in a play like that, but there’s also a bit of luck. The timing to get a save like that off of the leg pad is simply unreal.

Props to Markström for giving us one of the best saves we’ve seen in the NHL in a long time. Hockey is such a damn great sport!