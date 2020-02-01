It’s Officially Super Bowl Sunday For The Game Between The Chiefs And 49ers

It’s officially Super Bowl Sunday, and the game between the Chiefs and the 49ers has arrived.

This is the day we wait all year for. This day is why we fought the British in the Revolutionary War. This is why we went to the moon. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is Super Bowl Sunday. This day represents everything we love about America.

If you’re not excited for today, then you’re no friend of mine. This is what America is all about. Today is about football, championships, doing battle on the field, spending time with friends, eating good food and most importantly drinking a few cold beers with the boys.

This day only comes around once a year. Everything else we do during the season is leading up to this point.

Preparation makes you a winner once the lights are on, and they don’t get much brighter than the Super Bowl.

Tonight, Jimmy G and the 49ers will take the field against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. This is the stuff of legends.

Two powerhouse teams with young stars under center ready to air it out. If you’re not juiced, then you probably cheered for communism to win the Cold War.

Tune in at 6:30 EST on Fox to watch the Chiefs and 49ers fight for the Lombardi Trophy. I can’t wait!