Kansas City Chiefs Players Each Earned At Least $211,000 In Bonus Money After Winning The Super Bowl

Players on the Kansas City Chiefs got a nice little bonus after winning the Super Bowl over the San Francisco 49ers.

According to CNBC, the Chiefs got $124,000 in bonus money per player after the huge Sunday night victory. That comes on top of the $87,000 they'd already earned through their postseason run. That brings the total to $211,000.

Players might also have other bonuses in their contracts for winning in the postseason. So, they all are going to get a nice bonus check after raising the Lombardi Trophy.

It’s never a bad thing when an extra $211,000 hits your bank account. That’s never a bad thing at all. Sounds like a pretty great day at work if you ask me.

There are a ton of guys on the Chiefs making so much money that $211,000 after taxes probably won’t even be noticed.

However, for some of the younger guys and guys deep on the depth chart, that is a substantial amount of extra money to take into the offseason.

It’s been a hell of a 48-hour run for the Chiefs. First, they win the Super Bowl against the 49ers and they’ll follow that up with a nice payday.

You can’t complain at all when you’re making a ton of money for a few hours of work.