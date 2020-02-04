Watch Previews For ‘Hunters’ On Amazon Prime With Al Pacino And Logan Lerman

Amazon’s new series “Hunters” looks like it’s going to be an incredible ride.

The plot of the series, according to Amazon Prime’s YouTube description, is as follows:

Inspired by true events, HUNTERS follows a diverse band of Nazi Hunters in 1977 New York City who discover that hundreds of escaped Nazis are living in America. And so, they do what any bad-ass vigilante squad would do: they set out on a bloody quest for revenge and justice. But they soon discover a far-reaching conspiracy and must race against time to thwart the Nazis’ new genocidal plans.

As you all already know, I was pretty juiced for this when I caught the first preview. Now, with the February 21 premiere getting closer and closer, we’ve had several more previews of the series with Al Pacino.

For fans of killing Nazis and making sure the bad guys get what’s coming to them, “Hunters” looks like it’ll be must-watch television. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

The cast is also absolutely loaded. Outside of Pacino, who is one of the most famous actors alive, rising star Logan Lerman is also in the show.

I think it’s safe to say that’s a very strong duo for a TV series.

You can catch “Hunters” on Amazon Prime starting February 21. As a bit of a TV snob, I have high expectations for what I watch.

My expectations for “Hunters” are through the roof.

Sound off in the comments with what you think about the previews. It should be a fun time!