Watch Al Pacino In The Trailer For The Amazon Prime Series ‘Hunters’

Al Pacino’s new Amazon series “Hunters” looks absolutely incredible.

The plot of the series, according to Amazon’s YouTube description, is, “Inspired by true events, HUNTERS follows a diverse band of Nazi Hunters in 1977 New York City who discover that hundreds of escaped Nazis are living in America. And so, they do what any bad-ass vigilante squad would do: they set out on a bloody quest for revenge and justice. But they soon discover a far-reaching conspiracy and must race against time to thwart the Nazis’ new genocidal plans.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Judging from the trailer, Pacino appears to be the ringleader of this motley crew of individuals hunting down Nazis.

The entire preview is cuts of them going after people as Pacino gives a chilling voiceover. Give it a watch below.

This series looks so cool. I wish I didn’t have to wait until 2020 to see it because this is something I’m 100% down for.

A group of people hunting down and killing Nazis in America? Hell yeah. How could anybody not be interested in watching that?

Sign me up for this series with Pacino immediately!

Also, Pacino has been on a bit of a heater lately. He’s got “Hunters” coming out on Amazon Prime and he’s got “The Irishman” coming out next week on Netflix.

That’s one hell of an impressive back-to-back run for the legendary actor.

Keep checking back for more updates when we have them because “Hunters” sounds like it’s going to be awesome.