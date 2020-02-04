Protester Screams At Joe Biden: ‘Answer For The Women And Children You Groped!’

A protester interrupted an event for former Vice President Joe Biden in New Hampshire Tuesday, apparently yelling that Biden should “answer” for the “women and children” he’s groped.
The chaotic interaction can be seen in a video posted by McClatchy reporter David Catanese.
Protestor interrupts @JoeBiden at Nashua event screaming “Answer for the women and children you groped!” pic.twitter.com/h0pgDDsewy
— David Catanese (@davecatanese) February 4, 2020
Some Biden supporters appear to yell at the heckler and try to get him out of the event.
Biden has been previously criticized for his touchy behavior with women and children. The former vice president has repeatedly been heckled and trolled at his campaign events. (RELATED: Heckler Interrupts Biden’s Book Tour, Accuses Him Of Molesting Children)
In December, a heckler asked him about corruption in Ukraine, which Biden ignored. At another campaign stop the same month, someone yelled at Biden, “Don’t touch kids, you pervert!”
Protestor at a Biden event in NH:
“Don’t touch kids, you pervert!”
“The truth is going to come out, buddy!” pic.twitter.com/r1UHCsmvna
— ALX (@alx) December 30, 2019