Manny Diaz Says He Thinks The Hurricanes Are A ‘Much Better Program’ Following Horrific Season

Miami Hurricanes head football coach Manny Diaz is optimistic about the future.

The Hurricanes were a massive disappointment in 2019, where surrounded by chaos, failed to do anything impressive and Diaz knows it. Having said that, they’ve made some staff changes. Ed Reed is now working with the team and star quarterback D’Eriq King is coming to campus. The man calling the shots in Miami likes the direction of things. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Diaz told the Associated Press the following Monday about the atrocious 6-7 season the Hurricanes had in 2019 and the early part of the offseason:

Coming out of that, maybe that did give us the impetus to really force introspection and to make some decisions that in my mind have made us a much, much better outfit right now. Now again, that’s just words and we have to go prove it and we’re a long way away from that. But I am very optimistic that we’re a much better program than we were.

It’s hard to say Miami hasn’t made substantial improvements in the past couple weeks. None of them will pay off more than D’Eriq King being on the team.

He’s one of the best quarterbacks in America, and that’s a position the Hurricanes were terrible at in 2019. Tate Martell was supposed to be the savior.

Instead, he couldn’t even win the starting job.

Now, King will come from Houston and the same expectations will be placed on his shoulders. The only difference is that he’s actually dominated on the field before.

Martell had very limited playing experience.

At the same time, it’s all talk until Miami actually wins some games under Diaz. I’ll believe it when I see it. Given how bad they were this past season, excuse me if I don’t rush out to buy any hype.

Are they better off than they were a year ago at this time? Probably. Adding King is simply huge, but it means nothing until they win.