Tom Hiddleston Will Star In The Upcoming Political Series ‘White Stork’ On Netflix

Tom Hiddleston’s new series “White Stork” on Netflix sounds awesome.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following details on the plot:

When James Cooper (Hiddleston) is selected to run for a seat in parliament, Asher Millan is sent to vet him for primetime. But she quickly uncovers potentially damaging secrets buried deep in James’ past. Secrets that will threaten to blow everything apart — his career, his marriage, even the powerful people backing his campaign. White Stork is a political thriller about the paradox of truth in a post-truth world.

This sounds like it’s going to be an incredible ride, and I can’t wait to see what Netflix gives us. Hiddleston is one of the best actors in the game. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

He’s also incredibly sinister and menacing. We’ve seen him play that kind of role perfectly as Loki in the Marvel movies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Hiddleston (@twhiddleston) on Mar 26, 2019 at 9:26am PDT

On top of that, we all know people crave political shows when they’re actually good. Look no further than the first couple seasons of “House of Cards” on Netflix.

“House of Cards” in the early days was excellent. Did it drop off? Yes, but it was amazing the first few years it was on.

There is always potential for greatness with any show when it’s about digging into somebody’s past because the options are limitless.

Let’s hope Netflix doesn’t disappoint with “White Stork” because it seems like all the pieces are in place for success with Hiddleston leading the way!