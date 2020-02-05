Travis Kelce Gives Epic Nod To Veterans During Chiefs’ Super Bowl Victory Parade Speech

Travis Kelce gave an epic nod to veterans who fought and “went to war for us” Wednesday during his speech at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIV victory parade.

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ tight end first got the crowd all riled up as he took the mic and said how much he loved the fans and his team before he shouted his now famous catch phrase, “We had to fight for our right to party” during the parade.

But right after that moment, he pointed to a large memorial building in the town and recognized all those who served and gave their lives for this great country of ours. (RELATED: SMOKE BREAK: David Hookstead’s Perfect Super Bowl Party)

WATCH:

“That memorial up there,” Kelce shouted as he pointed at what appeared to be the National WWI Museum and Memorial. “I see everybody up there in that memorial.” (RELATED: Andy Reid Says He Will Definitely Visit The WH, Calling It ‘Quite An Honor’)

“Don’t nobody know, we represent and honor and every single veteran that went to war for us in WWI,” he added. “What’s good! Right here in the heart of America. Right here in the heart of America.”

The comments were met with applause and cheers from the hundreds of thousands gathered for the epic celebration following the Chiefs 31-20 victory against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

As previously reported, the Chiefs battle against the 49ers was truly one of the all time classic games for the National Football League. After San Francisco jumped ahead with the first score of the game leading 3-0, the Chiefs and Mahomes responded with a touchdown to lead the game 7-3.

In the second quarter, KC scored a field goal with SF getting a touchdown and the game was all tied up at 10-10 going in to the half.

The third quarter was all about the 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and his San Francisco team scoring 10 points to lead the Chiefs 20-10 going into the fourth quarter.

But with just over 7 minutes left in the game Mahomes and KC caught fire and ended up scoring three touchdowns to come from behind and win the game 31-20.