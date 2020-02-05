The Greatest Showman Vs The Democrats’ Sh*tshow

On today’s podcast we react to last night’s State of the Union Address and the continuing mess that is the Democratic Party’s inability to count votes in Iowa.

Listen to the show:

President Donald Trump delivered the State of the Union Address last night and liberals were outraged, naturally. Trump the showman delivered dramatic and emotional moments, while Speaker Nancy Pelosi scowled and ultimately tore up the speech when it was over. It was a contrast in parties, with the President and Republicans celebrating America’s successes and Democrats appearing small and angry about them. We get into all of it.

It’s been 2 days and we still don’t know who won the Iowa Caucuses. At this point, Bernie Sanders is winning the popular vote, both the first and second rounds, and losing to Pete Buttigeig in the delegate count because their system is so screwed up. We make as much sense as can be made out of what is known so far.

And the Senate is set acquit President Trump in the impeachment trial today, dashing the dreams of Democrats across the country. We preview it.

Today’s podcast is sponsored by CBD Oil from Ancient Life Oil, your source of the best organic CBD oil available. Check out their website! Use promo code “Derek” to receive great discounts on your entire order.