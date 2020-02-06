Coors Light Is Covering $100,000 In Dog Adoption Fees

Coors Light is spending some serious money so that people can adopt dogs.

According to PennLive.com, Coors Light will reimburse 1,000 people up to $100 for dog adoption fees. That’s right, folks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Coors Light will spend $100,000 to put great dogs into good homes.

Well, anybody who hates this move is welcome to leave the country immediately. Seriously, get the hell out if you don’t like this move from Coors Light.

There’s nothing like the feeling of getting a dog. As somebody who has raised many of them, it’s an experience that is incredible.

Dogs are the most loyal things on this planet. They will go to war for an owner in a heartbeat, and we should encourage everybody to get at least one.

Ideally, you’d have about a dozen dogs.

Of course, adopting a dog can sometimes cost a bit of money. That’s why Coors Light is stepping up to the plate to help people out.

It’s a great move, and we should all applaud them.

Props to Coors Light for helping put dogs into more homes. That’s something we’ll always support here.