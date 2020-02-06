ESPN International Will Deliver The XFL To Over 200 Countries

ESPN plans to broadcast the XFL to over 200 countries and 100 million households.

The broadcasting giant stated in a press release that countries from across the world will get access to countries and territories via their network and partner networks in their native languages. ESPN and Disney will provide service to Spanish-speaking Latin America, Brazil, the Carribean, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Netherlands, and South East Asia. Brand partners Toronto Sports Network, British Television, and Sony will also provide coverage to Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Croatia, Israel, Russia, and India. (RELATED: The XFL Begins Saturday. What Should Fans Expect?)



“The XFL will debut an exciting brand of American football that we are thrilled to introduce to sports fans around the world by providing an expansive and robust global platform on ESPN networks, services and distribution partnerships,” said Tim Bunnell, ESPN Senior Vice President, International Programming, Production and Marketing.



ESPN is also boasting unprecedented access to the game with live reporters on the sideline and a line directly to teams communications crews to learn what the coaches are saying. Many players will also be fitted with microphones to give fans a live listen directly into the game.

Too excited to choose just one pic.twitter.com/Y16LBZ3BLT — XFL (@xfl2020) February 6, 2020



“Our partnership with ESPN International allows us to reach a global audience from the start,” said Jeffrey Pollack, XFL President and COO. “We’re both on a mission to bring fans more of the game we all love, and we’re delighted that ESPN International will showcase our fast-paced, up-tempo style of American football across its extensive network of branded platforms and distribution partners.”

The XFL kicks off this Saturday at 2pm when the DC Defenders host the Seattle Dragons.