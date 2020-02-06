Cheapest Tickets To The Seattle Dragons Vs. DC Defenders XFL Game Are More Than $50

Tickets to the first XFL game of the season might cost more than you’d expect.

As of this moment, the cheapest tickets to the game between the DC Defenders and Seattle Dragons cost more than $50 on SeatGeek with fees. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The most expensive tickets are closing in on $400.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DC Defenders (@xfldefenders) on Feb 4, 2020 at 1:21pm PST

I’m a little surprised tickets are selling for so much on the secondary market. I’d understand tickets going for $20 to $50, but I’d never expect tickets to be more than $50 at the cheapest.

I guess people are really fired up for some spring football. If you’re involved in the XFL, you have to love these secondary ticket prices.

It’s a pretty clear indication that people are excited for the league to get underway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DC Defenders (@xfldefenders) on Feb 3, 2020 at 3:33pm PST

Personally, I can’t wait for the XFL to get started this Saturday. I can’t wait at all. I’ve always said people want football around the clock.

However, none of the leagues have ever really been able to get off of the ground. The AAF crashed and burned in spectacular fashion.

I think everybody is hoping the XFL has a very different outcome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DC Defenders (@xfldefenders) on Jan 30, 2020 at 12:55pm PST

You can tune in Saturday at 2:00 EST on ABC to watch the Dragons and Defenders battle it out. I’m hopeful it’s the first game in a very successful season for the XFL.