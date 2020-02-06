Editorial

Melania Shines In Beautiful White And Black Top And Skirt Combo At WH

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures with first lady Melania Trump at his side as he leaves the podium after delivering a statement about his acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial during what he described as "a day of celebration" in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Melania Trump was truly a vision Thursday when she stepped out in a beautiful white and black polka dot top and skirt combo during an event at the White House.

REUTERS/Leah Millis

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The first lady looked just as striking as ever the the long-sleeve, button-up blouse and skirt number that hit above her knees as she joined President Donald Trump during his presser in the East Room where he celebrated the acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, a black suit jacket and taupe-colored high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

To say she looked fantastic would be a serious understatement.

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

FLOTUS’ fashion sense is always on point no matter what the occasion has has been noted before. Most recently, she turned heads when she showed up in a gorgeous white dress with red and black trim for a Super Bowl LIV watch party in Palm Beach, Florida.

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

