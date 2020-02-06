Melania Shines In Beautiful White And Black Top And Skirt Combo At WH

Melania Trump was truly a vision Thursday when she stepped out in a beautiful white and black polka dot top and skirt combo during an event at the White House.
The first lady looked just as striking as ever the the long-sleeve, button-up blouse and skirt number that hit above her knees as she joined President Donald Trump during his presser in the East Room where he celebrated the acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)
She completed the terrific look with loose hair, a black suit jacket and taupe-colored high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)
To say she looked fantastic would be a serious understatement.
FLOTUS’ fashion sense is always on point no matter what the occasion has has been noted before. Most recently, she turned heads when she showed up in a gorgeous white dress with red and black trim for a Super Bowl LIV watch party in Palm Beach, Florida.
