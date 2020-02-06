Virginia Tech Coach Justin Fuente Says Players Who Enter Transfer Portal Won’t Be Allowed To Return

Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente has zero tolerance for players who enter the transfer portal.

According to Mike Barber, Fuente told the media that players who enter the transfer portal will not be allowed back on the team.

#Hokies coach Justin Fuente said players who enter the transfer portal are not welcome back. Indicates that was a lesson he learned from the experience last offseason. — Mike Barber (@RTD_MikeBarber) February 5, 2020

This is a bold stance, and I’m not sure how it’s going to work out for Fuente and the Hokies. Under the current NCAA rules, he’s 100% allowed to pull scholarships from players who enter the portal.

He’s certainly not breaking any rules, but the optics aren’t outstanding. I understand the all-in or all-out mentality, but Fuente is also being a bit of a hypocrite.

There had been whispers that Baylor was taking a look at Fuente to be their next head coach. Should any coach that considers another job be fired on the spot?

I don’t think so. I think that’d be a bit absurd. So, is it fair that players in the portal are just booted from the team?

At the very least, you have to admit there’s a serious double standard there for Fuente and the Hokies. At the same time, it’s his program.

He’s welcome to do whatever he wants with it as long as he’s not breaking NCAA rules, which he’s not doing in this situation.

We’ll see how it works out for him, but he’s making his stance crystal clear!