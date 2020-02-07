EXCLUSIVE: ‘This Was An Ego Trip For Him’: Former Clinton Impeachment Manager Bob Barr Goes After Romney

Bob Barr, former impeachment manager for President Bill Clinton’s trial, joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to weigh in on the acquittal of President Donald Trump.

During the interview Barr didn’t hold back on his thoughts about republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney’s decision to vote to convict President Trump. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘It Doesn’t Take A Lot To Tear Up A Piece Of Paper’: Dr. Alveda King Goes After Pelosi For SOTU Behavior.)

“He’s putting himself over everything else, I think this was an ego trip for him, he hates Trump and he thinks this will help himself look saintly by having voted against President Trump,” said Barr.

WATCH:

