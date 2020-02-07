‘Looking Down At People’: James Carville Issues Warning To Democrats

Long-time Democratic strategist James Carville issued a warning to 2020 Democratic presidential candidates in a Vox article published Thursday, warning them not to look down at people from the South and Middle America.

Carville used the example of a New York Times reporter ripping LSU for cancelling classes ahead of its National Championship victory over Clemson last month. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From LSU’s White House Celebration)

“You know how fu***** patronizing that is to people in the South or in the middle of the country?” Carville asked. “First, LSU has an unusually high graduation rate, but that’s not the point. It’s the godd*** smugness. ”

Holy Crap, this James Carville rant aimed at elite media reporters. That’s going to leave a mark. pic.twitter.com/2byzPho6VE — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 7, 2020

The architect of former President Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign issued a stark warning to Democrats about its position on cultural issues, criticizing candidates who have proposed decriminalizing border crossings, among other things. (RELATED: The Tide Is Turning Against Democrats On Impeachment)

“We can’t win the Senate by looking down at people,” Carville said of his party. “The Democratic Party has to drive a narrative that doesn’t give off vapors that we’re smarter than everyone or culturally arrogant.”