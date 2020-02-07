‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Star John Schneider’s Wife Demands $1 Million In Unpaid Spousal Support

“Dukes of Hazzard” star John Schneider’s wife, Elvira Castle, has accused her ex-husband of failing to pay her spousal support totaling more than $1 million dollars.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the 59-year-old actor's wife claims, after their divorce was settled last year, Schneider hasn't paid her spousal support in more than 4 years and the total amount owed is, $$1,115,824.

The dollar figure reportedly includes a 10 percent interest fee, according to the outlet.

It comes after reports surfaced last summer detailing the terms of the pair’s divorce in which the “Smallville” star was ordered to pay $25,000 a month, after a judge initially ordered him to pay $18,911 back in 2016 before the divorce settlement finalized in August 2019, per Fox News.

Elvira reportedly believes John should have no problem paying her as she estimates his monthly income at $172,777.

The outlet noted that Castle doesn’t expect her ex to pay it all in one lump sum and would just like be given portions of the Schneider’s payroll from “30 different studios and production companies that pay him,” according to TMZ.

As previously reported, Elvira filed for divorce from the TV star back in December 2014. He later spent three days behind bars for failing to pay temporary spousal support.

Schneider has since got re-married to his girlfriend Alicia Allain at a ceremony with friends.