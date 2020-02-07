USC’s Football Recruiting Class Finishes Ranked 55

USC’s football recruiting class’ final ranking was absurdly embarrassing.

With all the signing periods for the 2020 class in the books, the Trojans finished an abysmal 55th! That’s right, folks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

USC finished outside of the top 50.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USC Trojans (@usc_athletics) on Feb 5, 2020 at 4:14pm PST

To tell you how bad this is for the Trojans, their recruiting class is usually ranked around fifth, according to the Banner Society.

Imagine having top-10 classes every single season, and then dropping all the way to 55! It’s so incredibly embarrassing.

I’d be ashamed to show my face in public if I was a fan of the Trojans.

Remember when USC could have fired Clay Helton, but chose not to? Well, they’re going to likely look back at that decision as the wrong one.

USC should always have amazing recruiting classes. They’re asking young men to spend four years in sunny California surrounded by good looking women and a great party scene.

If you can’t sell that, then you have no business being in college football.

Best of luck to fans of USC. It sounds like you guys are going to need all the help you can get.